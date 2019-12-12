Valdosta works to avoid future sewer spills

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta city leaders said that they’re trying to be proactive, doing work to prevent sewage spills after an outside contractor’s human error led to more than 7 million to spill from a manhole into Sugar Creek.
City workers were out here training on how to properly rehabilitate manholes Wednesday. The work was typically contracted to other companies in the past.
Now city workers are planning to do it themselves.
Feretz Berrian, the assistant superintendent at the Valdosta Utilities Department, said the work essentially reinforces the paving and lining of the materials in the manhole and helps prevent stormwater from coming in.
“All of the excess water has to be treated through the sewer system. So, if we can eliminate groundwater from getting in, then we’re only treating the water that needs to be treated which is sanitary sewer," said Berrian.
Berrian said in turn, this will save taxpayers money by not treating unnecessary water.
This also means avoiding excess stormwater at the plant, which may possibly prevent a sewer spill as a result of an overflow.
It also saves thousands of dollars because the city doesn’t have to pay outside contractors for manhole treatment.
Berrian also said this is only the beginning. He said it will take workers a few months to perfect the rehabilitation process.
