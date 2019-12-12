‘Til I meet you again sweetie, I love you, Justin’: 3 years later and mother of Albany murder victim still has questions

Mother of Albany murder victim has questions three years later
By Marilyn Parker | December 12, 2019 at 12:33 AM EST - Updated December 12 at 1:20 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was three years ago Wednesday when authorities found the body of 24-year-old Justin King. He was murdered in East Albany near the railroad tracks on Old Baylock Street and East Broad Avenue.

Justin King
Justin King (Source: WALB)

King’s family revisited the site Wednesday and released balloons in his honor.

Pamela King said she is still asking the questions she was asking three years ago when she found out her son was murdered.

Pushing through her pain, she said to this day she needs closure.

“Well for Justin, we are going to release these balloons for my baby,” said Pamela as she prepared to let go of the balloons.

Pamela finds ways to honor her son Justin, even three years later.

“Feels like it just happened yesterday. I’m still grieving,” she said.

And she’s still looking for answers.

King’s body was found on December 11, 2016.

Authorities said they know that King was shot at close enough range that some bullets went through him.

“It took me a long time before I even rode back down this street,” said Pamela.

She said it has been even longer since she heard from authorities about the case.

“I know these boys still locked up but I want to know what happened,” Pamela said.

In an email from Albany police, all parties are in jail and this case is solved.

“You got old cases, you got new cases that have come and gone, and my son today makes it three years,” Pamela explained. “They took everything from me.”

She still needs answers.

“Just give me some comfort, let’s move this along,” Pamela said.

Pamela said for both Justin and her sake, “Til I meet you again sweetie, I love you, Justin, we love you, Justin.”

More on this case:

Officials seek community’s help in solving Albany murder

Mother of 2016 homicide victim pleads for answers, peace

Family, friends gather in memory of Justin King

Two more face charges in Albany murder case

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.