Tifton Urban Redevelopment Agency has a new home

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Urban Redevelopment Agency is now in the 200 block of North Ridge Avenue.
Their aim is to better serve people in the community.
Tifton Mayor Julie Smith shared the need for the new location and the benefit of being closer to the community.
“We are in Tifton’s first design cottage and this is a brand new function of our Tifton Urban Redevelopment Agency. We wanted a place for people within the city who may be building a new house or want to do an addition or renovation, or maybe a business wants to make some exterior changes. A place where they can come and have all the resources they need," Mayor Smith said.
Mayor Smith adds this is just one of the many projects the city recently instructed.
She encourages people in the community to stop by the new agency if they have any questions on future or past projects they might have for the city.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.