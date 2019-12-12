Tift Co. Jail receives $75,000 grant for security control upgrades

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Jail will receive over $70,000 dollars worth of upgrades to the jail’s security control system.
Major Danny Torres with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office said the last time the control systems at the Tift County Jail were updated was over 16 years ago.
The new upgrade will help out many deputies and their biggest concerns when it comes to safety.
“With the changing in technology and a lot of the other things we have incorporated in our jail, we needed a system that would interface majority of that,” Torres said.
Torres said that technology is constantly improving, and he believes it’s about time for the jail’s control system to improve with this change.
“It will help us a lot in regards to our staffing issues and security. Because we will be able to open doors from the actual control rooms that are secured. The officers don’t have to carry keys with them to go place to place,” Torres said.
Tift County Jail holds an average of 230 inmates, from misdemeanors to federal offenses charges.
Torres outlined the jail’s major issue.
“The big issue, of course, is going to be with the interface with the camera system that we currently use. A lot of time, the officers have to find the cameras that the officers are asking to be unlocked, so that we can ensure that it is an officer that’s there,” Major Torres told WALB News 10.
The new security control system upgrade won’t be cheap but Major Torres said it is guaranteed to get the job done.
“It’s $75,00 and we are doing it over a three-year plan. And this, of course, is a big deal to us due to the fact that we will be able to do more with it with the systems we have. They will all be working together, which will enhance the security of the jail,” Major Torres said.
The installation for the new security control system for the jail will become available in January of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.