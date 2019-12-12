Moultrie Police looking for jewelry theft suspects

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department needs the community’s help finding two suspects involved in a felony theft that happened at King’s Jewelry and Pawn on Nov. 5.
Police say the suspects began asking to look at jewelry to purchase as a gift for a family member’s anniversary. During the interaction, the male suspect put jewelry in his pocket while the female suspect kept the attention of the shop owner.
If you have any information or know the whereabouts of the suspects, you’re asked to call the Moultrie Crime Tip Line at (229) 890-5449.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.