Man enters guilty plea in 2011 baby death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man charged in the 2011 beating death of a 19-month-old baby pleaded guilty Thursday morning.
Gregory Evans, 37, pleaded guilty to nine counts in connection to the death of Janaysia Stevenson.
Judge Denise Marshall sentenced Evans to the following:
- Count 1, malice murder: Life in prison without the possibility of parole.
- Count 2, felony murder: This count was vacated.
- Counts 3-6, aggravated battery: Merged into Count 1.
- Counts 7 and 9, battery and Count 8, cruelty to children in the third degree: 12 months to serve and runs concurrently with Count 1.
The sentencing was negotiated with Evans’ counsel. Evan gave up his opportunity to be tried by a jury.
Evans entered his plea in front of his family and Stevenson’s father and grandmother.
Evelyn Hunt, Stevenson’s grandmother, said the baby used to cry every time she saw Evans. Hunt said she wanted Evans to get life without parole but not the death penalty.
Kaywee Hunt, Stevenson’s father, said the last time he spoke to Evans, he told him about jobs. Kaywee Hunt cried on the stand and said behind his back, Evans was beating his child.
Stevenson’s father said he has not been able to think positive since his daughter’s death. He said when he saw Stevenson at the hospital on her death bed, he saw a big boot print on her chest.
Kaywee Hunt said he did not agree with Evans’ sentencing and wanted him to be given the death penalty.
Stevenson died on March 28, 2011.
The indictment stated Evans caused Stevenson’s death by striking her with a closed hand to her chest, sides, back and abdominal area, which caused fatal blunt force trauma.
The indictment also stated aggravated battery was committed as Evans rendered certain parts of Stevenson’s body, including liver, kidneys and large intestine, useless.
Evans was originally indicted on 10 charges.
This case was originally a death penalty case.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.