Lawsuit on file against Columbus for removing confederate flags

Lawsuit on file against Columbus for removing confederate flags
City Lawsuit Over Confederate Flag (Source: WTVM)
By Samantha Serbin | December 11, 2019 at 11:07 AM EST - Updated December 12 at 2:59 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local veterans organization is suing the City of Columbus. The Sons of Confederate Veterans said the city unlawfully removed their confederate flags and flagpoles from the Linwood Cemetery.

Now a lawsuit is officially on the records in the superior courts of Muscogee County.

According to a representative for the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the city has acknowledged service and filed a request for removal to the United States District Courts.

You can find the full lawsuit here.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.