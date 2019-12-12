Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Christmas tree will soon be decked out in yuletide brilliance on the grounds of the old Capitol. Gov. Roy Cooper and other government and elected officials are expected at the annual tree-lighting ceremony Thursday evening. The tree sits on the south side of Capitol Square, facing down Fayetteville Street in Raleigh. There will be luminaries, holiday music and refreshments at the free event, and the 1840 Capitol building and the Executive Mansion will be open to the public afterward to review their holiday decor. The two locales also will be open to the public Friday and into the weekend.