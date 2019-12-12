Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-GEORGIA HOUSE-EVANS
Democrat who ran for Georgia gov. enters state House race
ATLANTA (AP) — Former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Evans has announced a bid to return to the state House. Evans said Thursday that she'll run for the Atlanta-based seat held by retiring state Rep. Pat Gardner. Evans represented a Smyrna-based seat for years before stepping down in 2017 to run for governor. Evans lost the Democratic primary to Stacey Abrams last year. Evans said in a statement that she's motivated to run again by Republican attacks on women's rights, a reference to the abortion ban passed by the Georgia legislature this year. Evans was first elected to the state House in 2010.
GEORGIA-ELECTION 2020
Georgia election chief says 2020 could top 5 million voters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's top election official says the 2020 election could draw over 1 million more voters to polling places compared to the previous presidential race. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told local election officials Wednesday in Savannah that turnout next November could top 5.3 million voters. That's compared to nearly 4.1 million when President Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Georgia is rushing to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire its outdated voting machines before any ballots are cast next year. The new machines must be delivered statewide by the time advance voting in the presidential primaries begins in early March.
DAM DEMOLITION-LAWSUIT
Georgia city joins SC in fighting dam demolition project
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city is joining South Carolina's fight to block a federal plan for demolishing the New Savannah Lock and Dam. The city of Augusta has filed papers in federal court to become part of South Carolina's lawsuit to block a proposal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The federal agency wants to demolish the existing dam and construct a passage that would make it easier for sturgeon and other migratory fish to swim up the Savannah River for spawning. The change would lower water levels around downtown Augusta, where many people oppose it.
CHURCH-SCHOOL LUNCH DEBT
Georgia church to pay off $62K in school lunch debt
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia church says its donating $62,000 to pay off the school lunch debt of students in three counties. WSB-TV reports 12Stone church in Lawrenceville announced that its giving the cash to Gwinnett County, where it's based. It says it's also giving cash to Hall and Barrow counties, where it has two other churches. The funds are meant to help wipe out the debt racked up since the school year started, as it can take a while for families to be approved for free or reduced lunch. A Gwinnett County schools spokesman says the award won't wipe out the county's total lunch debt in those cases, which equals about $100,000.
JUDGE-CHILD ENTICEMENT
Former Georgia judge gets prison for trying to entice teen
MONROE, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia judge has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to entice a child into sexual acts. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 59-year-old George Randolph “Randy” Jeffery was sentenced Wednesday. Authorities say the FBI learned last year that Jeffery may have been in an online sexual relationship with a teen. They say Jeffery had sexually chatted for months and exchanged nude photos with who he believed was 14-year-old girl, but was really the girl's father. Authorities say the girl's father was simultaneously posing as his daughter online and molesting her. It's unclear if he's been charged.
TEACHER-SEXUAL BATTERY
Georgia teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — A private school teacher accused of grabbing a child's rear end during class more than 30 times has been charged with sexual battery. Police in Roswell, Georgia told news outlets that 39-year-old John Emmanuel Garcia surrendered on Sunday. Garcia taught Spanish in preschool to fifth grade for two years at High Meadows School. The head of school said he was placed on leave after a student told investigators that Garcia grabbed his buttocks dozens of times over two months. A police report says the student told investigators Garcia had touched his “private area.” Garcia's lawyer said he had no comment.
INTERSTATE FATALITIES-CLEAR LAKE
Patrol: 2 men die in wrong-way driver crash on interstate
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a wrong-way driver and the driver of a vehicle he struck in northern Iowa have both died. The collision was reported around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35, just north of Clear Lake. The Iowa State Patrol says 30-year-old Henry Robinson, of Newnan, Georgia, was driving south in the northbound lanes when his minivan hit a pickup truck driven by 52-year-old Bryon Hendricks, of West Des Moines. Both men died. The patrol says the driver of a third vehicle wasn't injured when it clipped Hendricks' pickup.
SHOOTING AT DEPUTIES
Shots fired at deputies as they search south Georgia house
NASHVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia sheriff is looking for people who shot at deputies.Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk tells WALB-TV that shots were fired from across a street while he and deputies were searching a house on Sunday. A patrol car was hit twice, but no one was hurt.Paulk says deputies chased the person they believed shot at them, but says the person got away in the dark.No description of the alleged shooter is available.Deputies arrested two men after their search, seizing drugs, guns and cash.