Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia church says its donating $62,000 to pay off the school lunch debt of students in three counties. WSB-TV reports 12Stone church in Lawrenceville announced that its giving the cash to Gwinnett County, where it's based. It says it's also giving cash to Hall and Barrow counties, where it has two other churches. The funds are meant to help wipe out the debt racked up since the school year started, as it can take a while for families to be approved for free or reduced lunch. A Gwinnett County schools spokesman says the award won't wipe out the county's total lunch debt in those cases, which equals about $100,000.