Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

'Turf wars' alarm Florida panel probing Parkland shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury looking into last year's Parkland school shooting says systemic problems continue to plague schools and local law enforcement. The statewide grand jury in a report released late Wednesday says continued squabbling over jurisdiction, financing and other "turf wars" could hamper the response to another crisis. In its report, the grand jury says the matter was urgent enough that it chose not to wait until the end of its term to speak. Shortly after taking office, Gov. Ron DeSantis requested that the Florida Supreme Court convene a statewide grand jury to look into school safety.
Car seized from man accused of impersonating police officer
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's investigators say a 30-year-old Florida man decked out his 2009 Bentley with police lights and a siren and tried to pull over at least one motorist. Christopher Ted Duluk was arrested Tuesday and charged with falsely impersonating a police officer. Lee County Sheriff's officials say the car also had a state of Florida license plate and police-style lights and antennas. Investigators seized the vehicle under the state's contraband forfeiture act. Officials say Duluk is not a state employee and shouldn't have that license plate. He was released from jail. Records don't list a lawyer for him.
Donations sought for dog stabbed multiple times in the neck
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An animal rescue organization is seeking donations to help with the medical costs of a dog that was stabbed multiple times by its owner's roommate. Delray Beach police arrested a 33-year-old man who is accused of animal cruelty. Shiloh's medical costs are expected to exceed $10,000. Officials say the dog's prognosis is day-to-day. He is being treated for cuts near the trachea, anemia resulting from blood loss and an irregular heart rhythm. Peggy Adams Animal Rescue is assisting the owner but needs donations to help pay medical expenses. Donations can be made on the agency's website.
Deputy, suspect wounded in shootout in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy was shot and wounded in Pensacola while assisting with a medical call. Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan says the shooting occurred at a home Wednesday afternoon. Morgan says 41-year-old Daniel Hux called emergency services for assistance. He says a responding deputy was confronted by Hux and gunshots were exchanged almost immediately. Hux and the deputy both suffered several gunshot wounds, and both were expected to survive. No clear motive was provided. The shooting occurred about 12 miles north of Pensacola Naval Air Station, where a gunman killed three people and wounded eight others, including two Escambia County deputies.
Rapper Saucy Santana shot, wounded in Florida drive-by
MIAMI (AP) — The rapper known as Saucy Santana says he was one of three people shot and wounded during a drive-by shooting near Miami. Florida Highway Patrol says the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp. A white Chevy sedan pulled up alongside the Honda that Santana and his friends were riding in and began shooting. Santana and his friends had just left a strip club. Santana is openly gay. He told NBC 6 in Miami that he might have been targeted because of the kind of artist he is. No arrests were immediately reported.
Florida deputy fired for slamming teen's head into pavement
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy has been fired after cellphone video showed him slamming a teen's head into the pavement and punching him moments after the teen was pepper-sprayed. Deputies responded to an April fight outside a McDonald's where about 200 students were gathered. Video shows one deputy pepper-spray a 15-year-old and throw him to the ground. Deputy Christopher Krickovich jumps on the teen, twice slamming his forehead into the ground. An internal investigation recommended Krickovich be exonerated, but Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony overruled that. Tony said Wednesday “we don't have a policy that allows a deputy to slam someone's head into the ground.”
Dozens evacuated in 2-alarm blaze at Florida condo complex
CUTLER BAY, Fla. (AP) — Two dozen units at a Florida apartment building were evacuated and multiple families displaced in a fire that broke out on the roof Wednesday evening. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter it responded to the Le Club Condominiums in Cutler Bay just before 7 p.m. Lt. Kirsten Miller said smoke and heavy fire was erupting from the roof of the building. News outlets reported firefighters worked into the night on ladder trucks to extinguish the two-alarm fire at the three-story building. Nobody was injured and the official cause is still being investigated, though one resident told news outlets the building recently had roof work done.
Florida man gets life in prison for teen's fatal shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for a shooting that left a teenage girl dead and three others wounded. The Florida Times-Union reports 27-year-old Bryan Keefe Goggins Jr. was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted last month on one count of second-degree murder, along with three counts of attempted murder. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Tamia Alexandria Sanders was shot in the head during an argument at an August 2016 party outside a Jacksonville apartment. Her mother, the mother’s boyfriend and another woman were also struck. Goggins was arrested a month and a half later in Tallahassee.
Second vaping-related death reported in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Health says a second person in Florida has died due to complications from vaping. In its most recent report on the issue, the department also reported a slight increase in the number of vaping-associated illnesses, which rose from 99 to 103 cases. No further information was released about the Florida death. The first vaping-related death in Florida was announced in September.
Jury recommends death penalty for man who killed his wife
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A jury has recommended the death penalty for a Florida man who killed his wife in 2015. One week after Mark Sievers was convicted in a Fort Myers court for the first-degree murder of Theresa Sievers, the same jury told a judge he should be put to death. Prosecutors told the court Sievers wanted his wife killed for life insurance money. Theresa Sievers was 46 when she died and was a popular doctor in Southwest Florida. On June 28, 2015, Teresa Sievers was bludgeoned to death after arriving home alone late after a family vacation. The couple had two children.