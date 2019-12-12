Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

MIAMI (AP) — The rapper known as Saucy Santana says he was one of three people shot and wounded during a drive-by shooting near Miami. Florida Highway Patrol says the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp. A white Chevy sedan pulled up alongside the Honda that Santana and his friends were riding in and began shooting. Santana and his friends had just left a strip club. Santana is openly gay. He told NBC 6 in Miami that he might have been targeted because of the kind of artist he is. No arrests were immediately reported.