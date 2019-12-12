Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers interim coach says quarterback Cam Newton has had surgery on his injured foot and is resting in his hometown of Atlanta. Perry Fewell said Wednesday that the surgery was a success. The coach says there is not timetable for Newton's return. Newton played only two regular season games this year after injuring his foot in a preseason game at New England. He was placed on injured reserve and hasn't played since. Newton has lost his last eight starts overall and his future in Carolina remains uncertain. The Panthers can save $19 million under next year's NFL salary cap by trading or releasing him.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for former North Carolina State coach Mark Gottfried are questioning the fairness of the NCAA process after he was charged with failing to adequately monitor the Wolfpack men's basketball program for violations. The charges include the recruitment of former N.C. State star Dennis Smith Jr. In a response to NCAA charges filed over the summer, the attorneys say the current Cal State Northridge coach fulfilled obligations to ensure the program followed NCAA rules. They argue the NCAA is improperly using court testimony by a government witness that he delivered $40,000 to a former Wolfpack assistant coach intended for Smith's family in 2015.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — RJ Nembhard led a balanced scoring effort with 15 points and TCU cruised through most of the second half in a 70-60 win over Winthrop. Desmond Bane finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Horned Frogs in the first meeting between the two schools. Josh Ferguson scored 14 on a rough shooting night for Winthrop. The Eagles shot a season-low 32% and were just 8 of 31 from 3-point range.