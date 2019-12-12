Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick has a chance to lead the Miami Dolphins in rushing this season. That isn’t good. The Dolphins’ 3-10 record is no surprise. But despite a roster thin on talent they figured their most productive rusher would be someone other than a 37-year-old quarterback who acknowledges he’s no great shakes in the open field. Fitzpatrick says he has the same moves he has on the dance floor which is why he doesn't dance at weddings. His 186 yards rushing leave him 15 yards behind team leader Mark Walton, who was released last month.