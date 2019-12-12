Gillionville, Westover intersection closed for road work

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The southbound, left turning lane and the adjacent through lane at Westover Boulevard and Gillionville Road will be closed Thursday.
Jim Boyd Construction will be paving a new southbound, left turning lane for Westover.
This will restrict traffic to one lane for left, through and right turns.
The closure started at 8 a.m. Thursday. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.
Motorists should expect delays and be alert to changing traffic conditions.
