Georgia Power and the Patticake House gifts new bicycles for foster kids

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Power branch in Tifton is making a difference this holiday season for children in foster care.
They joined Ruth Cottage’s The Patticake House in their suitcase for a kid’s project.
Area Manager Lynn Lovett shared why they decided to make a difference this Christmas season.
“These are bicycles that Georgia Power employees, who are members of our citizens of Georgia Power Chapter, that donated their own money for us to purchase bikes that will go towards the suitcases for kids’ project for Patticake House,” Lovett told WALB News 10.
Lovett said this generous donation is only a small token for what they really want to do. Their overall mission is to remind children that they are not forgotten this holiday season.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.