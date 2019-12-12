A chilly rain settles in this afternoon and lasts overnight. Rain and thunder continue Friday with milder temperatures. An isolated severe storm will be possible mainly east of highway 319 afternoon to evening. The primary threat will be damaging winds. Drier by this weekend which allows to reach the middle to upper 60s. The warmest day is Monday in the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and colder Wednesday.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
