Dougherty County leaders discuss employee turnover and potential pay raises

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are debating whether to spend money on an employee salary study.
The topic came up during a commission meeting on Monday.
Commissioners could spend $30,000 to hire a company to do an in-depth study on employee pay and how to raise it.
Some commissioners were very vocal in the fact that they think they should just spend that money on employee pay raises themselves.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said people are leaving the county because they aren’t making enough.
He said one of the biggest places you can see these effects is in the county’s judicial system.
“If you’re not moving cases, people are getting out on bond, people are committing more crimes, people are getting lesser prison sentences for worse crimes. Cases go unsolved, un-worked, there becomes a back log in miscommunication between law enforcement, the DA’s office, and the court system. And it results in mayhem,” said Cohilas.
Commissioners did not vote on whether or not to spend money on the study.
They just discussed the pros and cons on Monday.
