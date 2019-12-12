Dooly Co. employee arrested for theft

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A Dooly County employee was arrested for embezzling county funds, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Christie Jo Cape, 56, was charged with theft by taking.
The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance with possible embezzlement into funds from the Dooly County Zoning and Building Safety Office.
The investigation found that Cape, a 19-year employee of the zoning and building safety office, unlawfully embezzled $500 in September 2019.
The GBI said the investigation is ongoing and once complete, it will be turned over to the district attorney’s office.
