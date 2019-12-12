Dollar Generals continue to be built in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction is underway on a new store coming to Albany.
And according to the site broker, there are even more stores heading this way.
In an age where internet sales are on the rise, there's one brick and mortar store that's continuously growing in Albany.
“You’re seeing retailers like Dollar General that are doing a good job growing. They’re growing because they’re meeting the consumer’s needs, which is ‘convenience’,” said William Hancock with Web Properties, Inc.
Web Properties is a commercial real estate agency in Albany. William Hancock works with the Dollar General company to find new site locations that are high-trafficked.
“Albany’s a great community for that because transportation is such a challenge for so many parts of the city.”
Albany has several areas considered food deserts, or areas lacking in places to buy food. Something Hancock said Dollar General can provide.
“Provides goods and services to a community that may not be able to get in a car and go get it.”
There are nine Dollar Generals in Albany, the newest location is in the process of construction. It will be at the corner of West Town Road and West Oakridge.
“We’re glad to see Albany growing in that respect. Some people don’t see it that way. It’s growth. It’s sales tax that makes the community better,” Hancock said.
While some can blame the internet for the death of brick and mortar stores, Dollar General seems to be defying the odds, especially in Albany.
“They can walk up there and buy basic essentials they need to eat and live on.”
