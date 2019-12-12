DCSS students receive new coats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday, all the students at Northside Elementary School in Dougherty County got a brand new jacket for winter.
It was all thanks to Operation Warm and Exelon Generation.
They were able to provide 500 new coats to the Dougherty County School System.
Of those coats, 350 were given to the students at Northside.
Michael Simelton, who is with Exelon Generation, says this event was very special to be a part of.
“We see the need for coats here in the community and we are taught to basically provide service to the community and meet needs that we can," said Simelton.
Some students at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School will also receive a coat.
