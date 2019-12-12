Counting cotton: Tracking cotton production in the WALB viewing area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agriculture is one of the leading businesses in Georgia and cotton is one of the state’s most produced crops.
Cotton production is big business for a number of counties in the WALB viewing area.
Below are interactives that track the Georgia counties in the WALB viewing area that have produced the most cotton each year since 2011.
Counties in the WALB viewing area have made up a majority of the top 10 cotton-producing counties since 2011, according to statistics from the Georgia Cotton Commission.
