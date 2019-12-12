Changes to come to Chehaw leadership

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Plans to improve a major attraction between two Southwest Georiga counties are in the works.
Leaders from Chehaw Wild Animal Park updated Lee County commissioners Wednesday on how they want to make changes with board members.
Executive Director Tommy Gregors said they want Lee and Dougherty counties, and the city of Albany, to appoint members to the board.
Gregors said this will bring greater success in the future.
“We feel like reaching out into Lee County and reaching out into Dougherty County further provides some future opportunities to increase our funding to do more for the park, be on the SPLOST referendums. Just other opportunities to expand our sources of revenue and really, the reach,” explained Gregors.
The plan includes reducing board members from nine to seven.
The members would then be tasked with approving budgets and creating policies for the park.
