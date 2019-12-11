Briefly dry before rain returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rather chilly and damp with light rain/drizzle Wednesday evening. Briefly drier early Thursday before the next round of rain arrives during the afternoon and extends through Friday. A few showers early Saturday otherwise clearing and milder as highs reach mid 60s. Sunshine Sunday gives way to increasing clouds and warmer low 70s Monday. Rain pushes in late Monday into Tuesday as highs cool into the 60s.