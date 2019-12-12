Baconton Charter baseball coach in critical condition after wreck

“Last night Gabe Council, Coach Parker Rentz and I were honored to stand with the Newberry Family and friends in support of our dear friend and colleague, Coach Devyn Newberry. After witnessing the love and support this family has from all over South Georgia, it is clear to me why we love Devyn so much. He has grown up with people who are good and encouraging, and they are there now with this family standing firm that he can pull through this. Devyn’s mom, dad, and fiancé have asked our Blazer Family to continue to pray for Devyn as he fights hard to recover from this devastating accident. He is a huge part of our school family and has made a tremendous impact on the lives of so many of our Blazers, mine included. We love him dearly and continue to stand with his family in prayers for his recovery.”