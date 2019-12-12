APD: 3 arrested in Fairway Store robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) made three arrests after an armed robbery happened at the Fairway Store around 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
APD posted on Facebook they’ve arrested Antonio Hicks, 20, his brother Ricky Hicks, Jr., 21, and Gregory Leverette, 21, on West Gordon Avenue.
Police said the Hicks brothers went in the store and demanded money from the register at gunpoint. They then left with an unknown amount of money, according to police.
Two employees and a customer were inside the store during that armed robbery but no one was hurt.
Police said additional arrests and charges are expected.
