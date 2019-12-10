Wetter and colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Near record warmth upper 70s low 80s Tuesday as rain returned across SWGA. Showers continue through the evening into early morning. As a cold front slides through rain ends and colder air filters in dropping temperatures about 20 degrees. Chilly lows in the upper 40s while highs only in the 50s. The colder air holds into the weekend.
Briefly dry as rain returns late Thursday, all of Friday before tapering off early Saturday. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ expected.
Drier and a bit milder with highs in the mid 60s over the weekend. Rain and warm 70s are back early week.
