Vikings gearing up for state title showdown in Panther Stadium

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - 2007.
That’s the last time the Vikings walked into Atlanta, and walked out holding the state title trophy.
It may seem like a long time.
And for many Viking fans, it is.
But the way the Vikings have shined in Martin Stadium, would prove that Lowndes has had a lot of success outside of Atlanta.
“Yeah it’s been a while, but, ah man, we’re fired up about it," said head football coach Randy McPherson.
“Everybody’s focused, excited and ready to go up there and represent Lowndes at the top," said McPherson.
Success has been the name of the game for the Vikings ever since McPherson took over.
Since taking over in 2002, McPherson holds a 181 and 45 record, 3 state championships and 8 region titles.
But come Saturday, he’ll throw all of that behind him, and focus on their match-up against Marietta.
“They’ve got a great team," said McPherson. "A lot of players, a lot of big-time recruits. Very well coached. It’s going to be hard to beat them.”
A tough game awaits them inside Panthers Stadium.
And after failing in the semi-final round last year, the Vikings aren’t going to waste this year’s opportunity.
“It’s a really good senior class.," said McPherson. "A lot of leadership, good players, solid players. Not a lot of 5-star power 5 guys but, just a lot of guys with heart.”
And with a powerful offense leading the way, the Vikings could find themselves making room on the top of Martin Stadium.
