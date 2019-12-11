Vigil held for fallen ASU Ram Joshua Baker

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of students said goodbye to their fellow classmate Tuesday, after Albany State University student Joshua Baker was one of three found dead in Rockdale County last week.
Authorities said the incident is believed to be a domestic dispute.
We are told his death came as a shock to the entire campus.
Just days away from ending the semester, students say now it’s about moving forward with Joshua in mind.
“Everybody was devastated,” said Ruthaysia Saulsbury, Baker’s classmate. “I think it made a lot of people wake up and realize that life is short.”
“I met Joshua back in July, as it was said he worked and applied to work in the bookstore,” said Tara Johnson.
“I am blessed today to have known Joshua Baker,” said Johnson.
“People take it the hardest especially when its a member of your class,” said Saulsbury.
A statement from Joshua’s family reads: “Albany Rams, we hear you. We can relate to your tears. The mighty Rams are broken, and so is our family. After your grief and sorrow, remember Josh’s infectious smile, facial expressions, and quiet spirit. The family gives you permission to take with you on your profession journey Josh’s kindness, his joy, and witty sense of humor.”
“I hope that everyone sitting here today can take something away from his life,” said Johnson.
“Joshua left a mark in this world, he left a mark in my heart, he left a mark that I would never let go,” said Johnson.
The university is providing counseling services for students.
You can help support Joshua’s family here.
Their funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the World of Faith Love Center in East Point.
