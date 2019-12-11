Valdosta recovers from sewage spill

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is sharing their frustration in having to work to recover from a sewage spill.
They said an outside contractor’s human error is to blame.
Valdosta Utilities Director said more than seven million gallons of sewage spilled from one of these manholes back here, into Sugar Creek.
“We plugged the plug back in and immediately the station started to function properly," said Valdosta Utilities Director Darryl Muse.
Muse said Electric Machine Control disconnected a cable at a lift station when they were working on it a few days ago.
“Ironically, doing work to allow us to get early notifications of events and alarms at that lift station," said Muse.
He said the disconnect caused the system not to alarm the city of rising water levels, near the 1800 block of Norman Drive Thursday.
He said seven and a half million gallons steady spilled in a four-day span, requiring a significant cleanup Monday morning.
“Capturing any residue from the spill that was in the creek. Fortunately, the levels were pretty low in the creek and we’re going to be able to capture a significant amount of that, that has become contained in the creek itself," said Muse.
He said the city and taxpayers spent a significant amount of money to address previous spill-causing issues.
“It’s very frustrating to know that all of that work was done. Some folks might look at it as if we’ve not been proactive about addressing issues here in Valdosta," said Muse.
Muse said the spill will not affect drinking water, but staff will continue monitoring effects on the environment.
“Collecting samples and getting those samples in the incubator and the other test products that they need to get those samples so that we can get the results and make them available," said Muse.
He said they’re now looking for additional back up options to notify them should something like this happen in the future.
Muse said that improving the sewer system and infrastructure are among the city’s top priorities.
We’ve reached out to Electric Machine Controls for comment, and have not heard back.
