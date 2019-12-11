Thursday shooting in Moultrie under investigation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A man shot in a Thursday incident in Moultrie is recovering from surgery, according to the Moultrie Police Department.
An unknown suspect shot the victim on the corner of 13th Avenue and 13th Street SW on Thursday.
The victim was shot in the face by a small-caliber handgun, according to police.
Police said they are working to get more information from the victim.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the tip line at (229) 890-5449. Tips can be anonymous.
