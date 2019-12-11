Teddy bears, blankets donated to DOCO EMS for children

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the smallest gift, that can provide the most comfort for children in tough situations, say Emergency Medical Service people.
Tuesday, Phoebe Putney hospital donated 22 teddy bears, and 11 fleece blankets to Dougherty County EMS.
Once a year, Phoebe’s Leading Educating and Developing, or LEAD program has a top-secret activity.
They learned team-building and helped out the community outside the hospital.
“They stuffed them and they had hearts and they created names and gave them special superpowers,” said Dr. Tracy Suber, AVP Center for Learning and Innovation at Phoebe.
“When you can stop and just take two seconds to reach in the cabinet, pull out a teddy bear, hand it to that child, they latch on to it. It is a comfort zone,” said Sam Allen, the Paramedic Director with DOCO EMS.
65 leaders from the health system participated, stuffing an ambulance full of blankets and bears.
