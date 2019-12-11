Teacher of almost 30 years runs for mayor of Sylvester

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester native and educator for nearly 30 years, Johnny Blake, is running for mayor.
“Well, the reason why I am running for mayor of Sylvester is that I believe it’s time for change," said Blake.
The business owner and educator said he has lived in Sylvester all of his life.
He even runs his own health, education and academic development for youth company called H.E.Y Johnny Blake.
“That’s my passion, educating kids, shaping and molding them because I believe they are our future and we have to show them and guide them in the right direction,” said Blake.
On Tuesday, Blake told WALB News 10 about his vision for the City of Sylvester.
“My vision for Sylvester is to provide jobs because people are hurting,” said Blake.
His campaign also includes education, jobs and increasing affordable housing for the elderly and those with low income.
Another goal of his campaign is to improve the city’s morale.
Blake said he has never held a government office but believes he is right for the job and wants to continue the good work started by former Mayor Bill Yearta.
Blake has already begun campaigning for the mayor’s seat.
"The sooner the better, actually getting out the word, networking with people, canvassing and talking to people. I want the voters to know that I am a person of good character, good credibility, honesty, integrity and that I will put their needs before mine,” explained Blake.
The election will be held on March 24 and early voting will begin at the beginning of March.
