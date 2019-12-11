Response times to improve by 10 min at new Lee Co. fire station

LEE CO. , Ga. (WALB) - It’s one of the first fire stations in one Southwest Georgia county, and it was one of the last to be renovated.
Tuesday, Lee County officials hosted a grand opening of their Palmyra Fire Station on Highway 82.
The newly renovated building has a full staff, more sleeping quarters, and bays for ladder trucks.
Officials say response times will improve by at least 10 minutes, and will increase safety on one of the busiest roads in the county.
“This is one of our busiest stations. As you know out here on 82 the growth has been tremendous. We have a lot of commercial properties out here, we have a lot of traffic out here. This station runs a lot of calls and we certainly have been worried about it, and have been pushing to get it reopened as quick as we could," said Chief David Forrester.
”They live here, so from what it was, to have drapes in between the bedrooms to now having modern facilities with extra bathrooms and kitchen facilities, these guys work hard, they deserve to be comfortable," said Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis.
The renovations were paid for with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.