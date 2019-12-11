Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TEACHER PAY-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC governor wants to give all teachers a $3,000 raise
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he want to give all the state's teachers a $3,000 raise. McMaster announced his proposal Tuesday to seek the raises in next year's budget. The governor said the raises would cost a total of $211 million and should propel the average South Carolina teacher's salary into the top 25 nationally and about $2,500 over the Southeast average, Such a raise also would boost the minimum teacher salary in South Carolina to $38,000 and the average teacher salary in the state to about $56,000. Teacher group SC for Ed says it is a good start, but wants lawmakers to also pay attention to class size, excessive testing and other issues.
UNIVERSITY ACCREDITATION
No accreditation punishment for Univ of SC in president hunt
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina will not be punished by a group that accredits colleges. The university had been accused of allowing outside political forces to influence trustees when they picked retired Army general Bob Caslen as the school's new president last summer. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools says it will continue to monitor the university. Gov. Henry McMaster pressured trustees to pick Caslen after they voted to restart the presidential search. McMaster is by law a ex-officio trustee complicating his political influence. On Tuesday, McMaster says the accreditation decision means it's time to move on from the controversy.
ELECTION 2020-STEYER-SOUTH CAROLINA
In South Carolina, Steyer investing in black voters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In the waning weeks ahead of South Carolina's presidential primary, Democrat Tom Steyer is renewing his focus on black voters by rolling out a proposal to improve historically black colleges and institutions. The California activist and financier on Tuesday participated in a women's panel at Allen University with black female authors and entrepreneurs, including musician MC Lyte. Steyer says the efforts are part of what his administration would see as a holistic approach to addressing racial divides in America. The California financier has been working to make inroads in South Carolina, home to the first primary with a significantly black electorate.
PIEDMONT-THE CITADEL
The Citadel downs Piedmont 129-83
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Fletcher Abee set career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers and The Citadel beat Division III Piedmont 129-83 for coach Duggar Baucom’s 50th program win. Rudy Fitzgibbons III set career highs with 25 points and four 3-pointers and Kaelon Harris added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-5), who shot 60% from the field and 50% from long distance in scoring a season-high 70 first-half points.
CHILD KILLED-PARADE ACCIDENT
South Carolina boy, 5, killed in Christmas parade accident
BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 5-year-old boy riding on a float died at the end of a Christmas parade. The Beaufort County Coroner's Office says Ameer Frazier died at a hospital shortly after he was hurt Saturday. Bluffton police say the boy was injured in a parking lot where vehicles stopped after the annual parade. Bluffton's police chief called the accident tragic and unimaginable and said his investigators are still talking to witnesses to figure out exactly what happened. Counselors were being brought in to the boy's school to talk to students.
ESCAPED PIG NAMED BISCUIT
When pigs flee: Pet potbellied Biscuit escapes family trip
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A pet potbellied pig named Biscuit has been captured outside a South Carolina restaurant. The News & Observer reports Myrtle Beach police found the 6-week-old pig Sunday behind the eatery, which offers only a few pork-based menu items. A police statement says the little oinker had escaped earlier that day from his family, who were vacationing in the area from North Carolina. It says officers are working to get the little piggy home.