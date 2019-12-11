Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PUBLIC SCHOOLS-LEANDRO REPORT
Report: NC still short offering all "sound basic education"
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new report finds that North Carolina has made little progress complying with a 22-year-old state Supreme Court decision declaring every child should have the opportunity for a sound basic education. A trial court judge last year ordered an outside consultant to generate the report, which also suggests compliance could cost billions of dollars covering several years. The 300-page report focuses on eight areas for improvement, including a revision of the state's school funding model and directives to provide "qualified and well-prepared" staff and principals in every school. The report also recommends a special panel be created to monitor compliance going forward.
FOREST-LETTER-TEACHERS
Lt. Gov. Forest provides teacher pay counterpoint in letter
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has offered his own explanation to counter Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's recent letter to North Carolina public school teachers about the lack of significant pay raises this year. Forest sent by email a letter to all North Carolina teachers late last week, a day after the date on Cooper's letter. Forest highlighted teacher pay and K-12 spending over the past several years and blamed Cooper for blocking more with his veto of the budget. The competing letters are getting added attention because Forest wants to unseat Cooper in the 2020 elections.
FATAL CRASH
2 charged in fatal North Carolina crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina men have been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in a November crash that killed a 74-year-old woman. News outlets report the 18-year-olds are accused of driving recklessly and aggressively before and after the crash. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police initially cited them for reckless driving, but charged them Monday after further review. Police have said the woman was making a left turn on a Charlotte road when she was struck by one of the teens, who then crashed into another vehicle and ran off the road. The second teen was driving another car and didn't hit either vehicle.
WINTER WEATHER-ROAD CLOSURES
Winter weather impacts travel across western North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have closed down parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway in advance of winter weather expected to impact western North Carolina. The Charlotte Observer reports officials have also closed U.S. Highway 441 ahead of the weather, which is expected to bring ice, freezing rain and snow to the region. The National Weather Service forecast a “brief period of wintry weather, mainly freezing rain” for the western region beginning Tuesday.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA
UNC faculty: Leaders must condemn Confederate statue deal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Faculty members at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill are condemning the state university system for agreeing to a legal settlement that would give a Confederate monument and $2.5 million dollars to a Confederate heritage group. Faculty asked interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and provost Bob Blouin on Monday to denounce the payment and to get answers from the system's Board of Governors. The board agreed to give the Sons of Confederate Veterans the money and the statue known as Silent Sam. Faculty members say they're angry about the decision and that they weren't included in the process.
DEPUTY SHOT
North Carolina deputy shot while trying to serve papers
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says one of its deputies has been shot while trying to serve criminal papers on a suspect. News sources report the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Spokeswoman Lori Poag says the suspect who was being served is in custody. The sheriff's office would only add that the deputy is receiving medical attention.
AP-US-BANK-MERGER-SUNTRUST-PARK
Not Truist yet: Braves park keeping SunTrust name for now
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's SunTrust and North Carolina's BB&T have combined into a megabank with a new name, Truist, but the completion of their merger won't immediately change the name of the Atlanta Braves home field. Both companies announced the finalization of their merger on Monday, forming the nation's sixth-largest bank, with about 10 million customers. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it could take up to two years for the old brand names to be replaced on larger properties such as the baseball park, as well as branches, websites and other services. Truist vows to spend more than $100 million on philanthropy in Georgia and North Carolina.
ESCAPED PIG NAMED BISCUIT
When pigs flee: Pet potbellied Biscuit escapes family trip
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A pet potbellied pig named Biscuit has been captured outside a South Carolina restaurant. The News & Observer reports Myrtle Beach police found the 6-week-old pig Sunday behind the eatery, which offers only a few pork-based menu items. A police statement says the little oinker had escaped earlier that day from his family, who were vacationing in the area from North Carolina. It says officers are working to get the little piggy home.