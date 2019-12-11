Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

AP-NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING-GUN
Gun in deadly Navy station attack bought legally in July
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Federal authorities say the gun used in Friday's shooting that killed three sailors and injured eight other people at a Pensacola naval air station was legally purchased in July from a licensed gun dealer. A spokeswoman for the FBI says the 9mm Glock pistol was legally purchased by the shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani. The 21-year-old Saudi aviation student was killed after opening fire at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. The FBI says Alshamrani qualified for an exception to laws prohibiting foreign nationals from having a gun because he had a valid Florida hunting license. Authorities say he may have also qualified under other exceptions.
SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Judge to consider delaying trial start in Parkland massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge overseeing the case of Florida school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz will consider a defense request to delay the start of the trial. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Tuesday set a Dec. 19 hearing on the defense motion. Trial for 21-year-old Cruz is currently set to begin Jan. 27, but defense lawyers say that is too soon given the case's magnitude. Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.
DOGFIGHTING INDICTMENTS
Federal prison employee indicted in Florida dogfighting ring
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a federal prison employee in Florida has been indicted in connection with a large-scale dogfighting operation that involved more than 100 dogs. He joins two other men who had previously been indicted in June, along with several others who have since pleaded guilty. U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe says the three men face 51 counts on federal dogfighting offenses. They face as many as 5 years in prison and $250,000 fines for each count.
AP-US-DEPUTY SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Life sentence for man wounded in confrontation with deputies
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man wounded last year in a shootout with deputies has been sentenced to life in prison. The Ledger reports that 34-year-old Joshua Imhoff was sentenced this week. He was convicted last month on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. Investigators say Imhoff's ex-girlfriend called 911 in January 2018 and reported that he sent her threatening messages and a photo of a gun. Deputies spotted Imhoff's truck afterward on an interstate southwest of Orlando. They say he shot at them during a chase but was eventually forced to stop. Deputies say Imhoff came at them with a knife, prompting one deputy to open fire.
BC-FL-SCHOOL BRAWL
'It was mayhem': 10 students arrested in high school brawl
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say ten students were arrested at a Florida high school following a large fight. Melbourne police say the brawl started Tuesday afternoon with two girls fighting in the hallway at Palm Bay High School. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The students were separated and taken into custody by officers from several agencies. Police say the teens at the 1,600-student school could face a misdemeanor charge of disrupting a school function.
BC-FL-ELEMENTARY SCHOOL-GUN
Man charged with having loaded gun outside elementary school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was arrested outside an elementary school with a loaded gun, though there was no indication he meant to use it at the school. The Leon County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Ronald Doss was taken into custody Tuesday in the parking lot of W.T. Moore Elementary School in Tallahassee. The Tallahassee Democrat says he was charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus and driving with a suspended license. A detective assigned to the school said Doss was parked in a handicapped spot and gave a false name. After placing Doss in handcuffs, the detective said he spotted a firearm protruding from under the driver seat.
ELECTION 2020-YOHO RETIREMENT
Florida GOP Rep. Yoho announces retirement from Congress
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida has announced he won't seek reelection, saying he never meant to spend more than eight years in Congress. Democrats are seizing on the news as a sign of weakening morale among the GOP. Yoho is a Tea Partier who fiercely supports President Donald Trump. He defeated a longtime Republican incumbent in 2012 to represent Gainesville and a swath of northern Florida in Washington. He even tried for Speaker of the U.S. House at a time of disenchantment with former House Speaker John Boehner. Now he joins at least 27 House Republicans who have announced their departures.
GRANDMOTHER STABBING
Teen charged as adult in grandmother's fatal stabbing
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old Florida boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal stabbing of his grandmother. The Tampa Bay Times reports that a Pinellas County grand jury indicted the teen Friday on a first-degree murder charge. He will be moved from a juvenile detention facility to the county jail. Police say 56-year-old Gloria Davis was fatally stabbed in her St. Petersburg home last month. Investigators identified the teen as a suspect based on crime scene evidence and an interview with his 12-year-old half-brother, the only other person home at the time. Prosecutors say the boy’s motive remains a mystery.
BC-US-NAVAL-AIR-STATION-SHOOTING-RESTRICTIONS
Pentagon orders review of international student vetting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is ordering a broad review of vetting procedures for international students who participate in training on military installations. The review is a direct reaction to last week's deadly shooting at a Pensacola Navy base by a Saudi aviation student. The memo was signed by Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist and says screening must be strengthened and the review must be completed in 10 days.
AP-US-CRYPTOCURRENCY-SCAM
3 charged with running $722M cryptocurrency scam
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Three men who ran a cryptocurrency mining scheme that took in some $722 million have been charged with fraud conspiracy. The U.S. attorney's office says Matthew Goettsche of Colorado was arrested Tuesday in that state, Jobadiah Weeks of Colorado was arrested in Florida and Joseph Abel of California was arrested there. It's unclear whether they have attorneys. The men were indicted in New Jersey for allegedly running a business that bilked investors around the world by promising good earnings from a cryptocurrency mining pool. Prosecutors say the earnings were phony and the whole operation was a high-tech Ponzi scheme.