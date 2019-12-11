Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was arrested outside an elementary school with a loaded gun, though there was no indication he meant to use it at the school. The Leon County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Ronald Doss was taken into custody Tuesday in the parking lot of W.T. Moore Elementary School in Tallahassee. The Tallahassee Democrat says he was charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus and driving with a suspended license. A detective assigned to the school said Doss was parked in a handicapped spot and gave a false name. After placing Doss in handcuffs, the detective said he spotted a firearm protruding from under the driver seat.