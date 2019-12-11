1 killed in Lee Co. wreck involving farm tractor

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a farm tractor and Chevrolet vehicle crashed in Lee County Wednesday evening, according to Chief Deputy Lewis Harris.
Harris told WALB News 10 that the accident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 19, just past the jail.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating the crash and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is assisting troopers, Harris said.
GSP said the tractor was towing two manure tanks when the Chevy hit the back of the second tank, killing the Chevrolet driver.
According to troopers, the trailers had flashing lights and an orange triangle, as required.
The tractor driver was injured and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, GSP said.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
GSP is not identifying either person involved in the accident at this time.
The Americus Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate what led to the crash.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as details come in.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.