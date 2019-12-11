GDOT excavator flips over in Lee Co.

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday’s rain is being blamed for a Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) excavator flipping over in Lee County.
It happened off of Ledo Road near Highway 82.
GDOT employees were loading the excavator onto a trailer when it started raining.
A GDOT spokesperson said the wet trailer allowed the excavator to slide off, ending up upside down in the ditch.
The employees righted the excavator and will let it sit there until Thursday to let the oil and fuel settle normally.
The only damage to the heavy equipment was cosmetic.
