Former Sylvester councilman runs for mayor

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The former Sylvester Ward 3 councilman and current mayor pro-tem, Charles Jones, is running for mayor of Sylvester.
His time as councilman officially ended when he decided to run for the city’s top spot. He hopes his time helping the people of Sylvester won’t end anytime soon.
“I’m running for mayor because I have a lot of interest in the City of Sylvester," said Jones.
Jones said he was born and raised in Sylvester. He is also a local business owner. He runs Bloomers Floral Design with his son and granddaughter.
The former United States Air Force veteran served as a councilman for Sylvester’s Ward 3 for about eight years. He hopes his time on the council was productive.
“I surely hope so. I do my best to answer every question. You might not get the answer that you want but you’ll get a fair answer,” said Jones when asked about his time as councilman being productive.
Jones said he is already preparing and will start campaigning after the holidays, saying now is too early to start campaigning for the mayoral position.
“I think that we need to take time to enjoy the Christmas season, then there’ll be ample time," explained Jones.
Jones said his vision for Sylvester is to bring more businesses to town.
“We need to be more receptive to industry coming to our town, just as other towns, we’ve lost some industry,” said Jones.
Even though he hasn’t started campaigning yet, Jones explained his campaign objectives to WALB News 10.
“Keep in touch with the people and get more and more people involved in their city government. We can’t help them if we don’t know what their needs and desires are. I want the voters to know that each and every one of them are important to me,” said Jones.
The election will be held on March 24 and early voting will begin at the beginning of the March.
