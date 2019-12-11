Festival of Lights returns to Chehaw

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is two weeks away, which means many Southwest Georgians will be taking their loved ones to look at Christmas lights.
Chehaw’s annual Festival of Lights is happening for the next couple of weeks.
You can drive through the light show December 11, December 16-18, and the 26-31.
Premium nights include Santa, a Train, and the Sugar Shack. Those dates are Dec 12-15 and 19-24.
Chehaw wants everyone to know that they are still recovering from Hurricane Michael more than a year ago.
Morgan Burnette is the director of Guest and Public relations at Chehaw.
She says the hurricane damaged many of the trees lights typically hang from, so the show is set up with a whole new route this season.
“It is still a rebuilding year for us. A lot of the trees that we hang our lights from were taken in the hurricane, so we had to switch it up a little bit. It looks a little different. It was important to us to offer this tradition to the community," says Burnette.
Chehaw leaders say they look forward to everyone coming out and enjoying the lights this year with their families.
