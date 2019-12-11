Embert trial testimony continues Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday’s trial of Susan Embert for the murder of her husband began about 8:30 a.m.
Will Embert, the son of the victim, Jake Embert, was the first witness called to the stand and testified for two hours.
Will, now 22, was 17 when his father died. Will stayed with his mother and only stayed with his father and his wife Susan on weekends.
Will talked about the moment he and his father picked Susan up from another man’s house shortly after the couple met online. Will says Susan brought all of her personal items, including clothes, but no furniture.
He says when she moved in, she came up with house rules, which mostly pertained to his father’s possessions.
Will was not allowed to touch his father’s computer. His father was told he can no longer get the mail; only Susan could. Will had to make his own plate of food, but Susan was the only one who could make Jake Embert’s food.
Will talked about how the family dog got sick with seizures and diarrhea. Before Susan moved in, he knew the dog to be healthy. He says Susan had a dog there as well, but Susan’s dog was not sick. He says Susan seemed to be jealous of the dog because the dog was Jake’s “baby.”
The dog eventually had to be put down.
Before his dad died, he said he recalled Susan having an argument with Jake about him allegedly having an affair. .
The actual day Jake died, Will says he didn’t see Susan—but he recalled the final moments with his father.
Will says around 10:00 a.m. on June 28th, his father walked past him and asked if he wanted to go to the racetrack later that afternoon.
Will recalled the last conversation he had with his dad.
“I had a cup of coffee with him and we just talked about going to the race track that afternoon and watching the guy who got my dad’s old race car. He fixed it up and we were going to see it run,” said Will.
Will says he left to pick up his girlfriend in Lee County. He was only gone for 45 minutes, and on his return, he saw the commotion— and Susan for the first time that day. Susan was outside crying and hysterical. Will says as he ran up while Susan was on the phone with 911. He recalled Susan putting her finger to her head when asked what happened.
Will says while outside, he fell to his knees in disbelief and shock. He says when Susan turned her back, he saw her phone in her hands, but also blood between her knuckles.
“The hand she was holding her phone in was facing towards me and on her left hand... on her ring finger, between her second and third knuckle, I seen what appeared to me to be blood,” said Will.
The next day, he says he went back to get his personal belongings and saw people changing locks on the door. He then asked Susan if he could see his father’s will and she said no, and that he and his sister would get whatever his father wanted them to have.
To this day, Will says he hasn’t received anything from his father’s estate.
The next witness was Steven Chammoun, a firearm/tool-mark examiner, who examined the Glock .45 caliber that he received from Dougherty County Police.
Chammoun says when he received the gun, there were no visible signs of blood or bodily fluids on the weapon. Prosecutors then showed a picture of Jake Embert holding the gun on his death bed. The picture showed Embert’s hand on the gun, but not on the trigger.
Chammoun says typically during suicides, if the gun was pressed against the skin, there would be visible blood or blowback bodily fluids present.
“Observing crime scenes, doing crime scene work, and receiving firearms into the lab overtime...usually there would be more blood or matter from the body or other bodily fluids on the firearm, more visible than in this case,” said Chammoun.
Susan Embert’s attorney argues there was blood on the muzzle of the gun. Chammoun says after swabbing, there was trace, or microscopic blood detected.
Prosecutors believe that could have been sprays of blood after the weapon was fired, but they say it should’ve been more if there was direct skin contact to the head.
Expert witnesses testify about crime scene and weapon
Blood and an alleged murder weapon, has been the hot topic in a Dougherty County murder trial.
Jurors saw photo after photo—of Jake Embert laying on his death bed in piles of blood. It’s the same blood and scene, key witnesses testified about today.
Susan held her head and cried multiple times throughout the testimonies.
A GBI special agent looked at pictures of Jake laying on his bed in blood.
He said it appeared the victim was picked up and dragged.
“This blood stain pattern here indicates that there’s been some movement on the bed after that large blood stain was deposited there,” said Bryan Smith, GBI Special Agent.
The defense questioned why blood was found on the muzzle, cartilage and inside chamber.
Prosecutors argue if the gun was directly placed on Jake's head, there should've been more visible blood.
This trial will continue at 8:30 tomorrow morning.
