Authorities: House fire kills Florida couple

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — A house fire killed an 86-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife in central Florida on Wednesday, authorities said.
WFTV reports the couple's neighbor called 911 shortly before midnight late Tuesday to report that the home had caught fire in Mulberry, Florida, east of Tampa. Firefighters broke a window to go into the home to search for the couple as the flames and smoke spread throughout the house.
Investigators said Carl and Denise Caldwell had significant injuries when firefighters pulled them from the burning home. The man and woman were taken to a hospital in nearby Bartow, where they died.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but investigators said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature. Fire rescue officials say the home is believed to be a total loss.