APD looking for home invasion suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Tuesday morning home invasion.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the victim answered a knock to her front door in the 700 block of Jordan Street.
When she opened the door, she was hit in the head, face and arm with a blunt object, according to police.
The suspect then went through the victim’s home looking for valuables and money, police said. The victim’s cellphone and handgun were taken.
The suspect is a black man, 5′7 and between around 180 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray hoodie and his face was covered.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
