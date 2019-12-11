Albany police searching for robbery suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Dec. 2 at the Variedades Latinas on the 2200 block of East Broad.
Police said two men walked into the store and one of the men snatched a woman’s purse and took a portable Bluetooth speaker off the counter.
The suspect dropped the woman’s purse inside the business once the victim tried to chase him, according to police.
Police said one suspect was wearing a green shirt, black pants and a dark skull cap. The other suspect was also wearing a dark skull cap and had a thin beard.
If you know any information that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
