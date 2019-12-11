Albany police searching for robbery suspects

By Kim McCullough | December 11, 2019 at 12:41 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 12:40 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Dec. 2 at the Variedades Latinas on the 2200 block of East Broad.

Police said two men walked into the store and one of the men snatched a woman’s purse and took a portable Bluetooth speaker off the counter.

The suspect dropped the woman’s purse inside the business once the victim tried to chase him, according to police.

A still of suspect in a robbery at Variedades Latinas from surveillance footage from a nearby business. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Police said one suspect was wearing a green shirt, black pants and a dark skull cap. The other suspect was also wearing a dark skull cap and had a thin beard.

If you know any information that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

