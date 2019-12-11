Albany man with outstanding warrants arrested Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man wanted on outstanding warrants was arrested late Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Around 10:45 a.m., police responded to a domestic violence incident in the 600 block of Moultrie Road.
When police arrived, they learned physical violence was involved.
Damion Coleman, 26, refused to come outside for officers.
Police said he had outstanding warrants for probation violation and battery.
Coleman was eventually arrested without incident, according to police.
Coleman will have new charges of simple battery, APD officials said.
No one was injured in the incident.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.