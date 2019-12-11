Albany family to host vigil for murdered son

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It has been 17 years since a young Albany man lost his life at a party.
Adrian Jenkins III was just 18-years-old when he was stabbed to death in December 2002.
His family is putting together a vigil for him on Dec. 21, at 3 p.m., at Floral Gardens off Old Pretoria Road.
This is the cemetery where Jenkins was laid to rest.
Tamra Jenkins, his mother, and Christopher Jenkins, his brother, said they want parents to take the time and talk to their children about the difference of anger and rage.
“It is okay to be angry but when you allow your anger to cross over to rage. Rage and anger are totally different. Rage is when you’re at a point where you can not come back and you do things or something that you, yes you will regret for the rest of your life," Tamra Jenkins said.
The family encourages the community to come out to the vigil.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.