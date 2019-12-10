‘You say he was a young adult, but he was a child!’: What a domestic violence agency says you can do to protect yourself following death of ASU student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Deputies said the Albany State University (ASU) student killed in a triple homicide last week in Rockdale County was the victim of domestic violence.
A Liberty House spokesperson said they want people who are in an unhealthy relationship to get help now.
They said your unhealthy relationship could result in your death and the deaths of anyone around you.
Sadness and grief still filled the office of the Liberty House Monday morning.
“Very sad to hear the loss of such a young life with the potential and future of no telling what,” said Diane Rogers, the executive director of the Liberty House of Albany.
It has been a week since ASU student Josh Baker was killed and new details are still coming out about his death.
Rockdale County detectives believe Baker and his sister, Jaydah Curry, were killed in a dispute involving her husband, Michael Curry.
“You say he was a young adult, but he was a child! I mean he was just starting off his college life as a freshman at ASU and it can be anyone’s child,” said Rogers.
Rogers serves domestic violence victims everyday. But this one hit her differently as an ASU alumna and a mother of two children who are around Baker’s age.
“It was an innocent bystander and it was his sister that was a victim and now he and his sister are both deceased,” said Rogers.
Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office reported to Atlanta media that Baker was sitting on a couch at Jaydah’s home when her husband suddenly shot Baker several times.
Deputies said Jaydah then lunged at Michael and she was stabbed with a machete.
“Anybody around you is in danger because if that abuser wants to harm you, he is going to harm anyone else that is in the way between,” said Rogers.
Detectives believe moments before Baker's sister died, she stabbed and killed her husband in self-defense.
Rogers said this should now be a wake-up call for everyone in the community.
“Anyone who is in this community is at risk anytime there is a domestic violence situation because it could be a family member, it could be your neighbor or a co-worker,” said Rogers.
Rogers said that because domestic violence does not discriminate, you should seek help as soon as possible because anyone could be harmed.
“Make a call, reach for help! Don’t necessarily think you can handle situations by yourself because you may not be able to,” said Rogers.
Leaders said the best way to protect yourself from domestic violence is by understanding what a healthy relationship is.
If you're not in a healthy relationship, it's important to create a safe escape plan immediately.
Workers with the Liberty House can help you with that if you call (229) 439-7065.
A new shelter for the Liberty House is near completion.
Leaders said the shelter is expected to be completed by mid-January.
It will be a six-bedroom facility that will house up to 21 victims and their children.
The space will include a teen room for educational needs and support groups.
There will also be a kid's play therapy area and a mediation room for adults.
The executive directors said they still need help with the project as part of a capital campaign.
“Still needing room sponsors. Each of our rooms can be sponsored and can be in honor of someone or memory of someone. So if any businesses, church groups are interested in sponsoring a room, we really need that support right now,” said Rogers.
Leaders said the room sponsorship starts at $3,000 and goes up from there. However, we’re told anyone can make a donation for any amount.
