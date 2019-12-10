Woman hit by car in Lee Co.

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - A woman is recovering after she was hit by a car in Lee County.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers said 35-year-old Lecil Burchfield was walking near the intersection of US 19 and Ledo Road around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers said she dropped her bike and bags and began chasing her dog across the road.
She and her dog were then hit by a Honda Accord, GSP reported.
Burchfield was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital by ambulance and is stable, according to Troopers.
GSP said the dog passed away.
Troopers said they do not plan to press charges against the driver.
