Warm 70s and wet ahead of colder air

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with a few showers and warm upper 70s Monday afternoon. Clouds remain with widespread patchy dense fog and mild low 60s overnight. Tomorrow highs reach upper 70s near 80 as scattered showers spread across SWGA. Expect rain the rest of the week into the weekend.
As a strong cold front slides across the region, much colder air filters in Wednesday dropping highs into the 50s and lows into the 40s. Prepare for some raw conditions with rain and chilly temperatures.
Drier and milder air returns briefly returns Saturday into Sunday before rain arrives early week.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.