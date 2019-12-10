Valdosta restaurant prepares for changes following the passing of the brunch ordinance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A number of Valdosta restaurants are planning to make some adjustments with the passing of the new brunch ordinance.
The new law will soon allow restaurants to start serving alcohol by the drink at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
If the business is anything like Big Nicks, then you can expect it to start on Jan. 5.
That’s the first Sunday after the law goes into effect at the beginning of the year.
The restaurant owner, Nicholas Harden, said they actually just started serving mimosas about two months ago.
Harden said brunch is the trendy thing to do so he had to get in on the fun. He said the business also just started opening an hour earlier so everything is already in place for his Sunday brunches.
Harden said that they’ve already seen a slight change in the number of people they see for brunch but he doesn’t expect he’ll need to do any excessive stocking of the bar.
“I have a lot of folks that are leaving church services or whatever and they’re not really hitting it hard at 11 o’clock, you know? Maybe some more wine, a little champagne. I don’t think folks are going to be hitting it too hard in the morning with some of the hard liquor," said Harden.
Harden said he anticipates serving a bottomless mimosa special with the change.
Valdosta City Spokesperson Ashlyn Johnson said that this change has been a long-time coming since it first came up months ago. She said the final step was the approved ordinance amendment by the council last week.
“Basically, anybody who has a Sunday sales permit, restaurants specifically that sell alcohol by the drink, are now allowed to start selling at 11 o’clock instead of 12:30," said Johnson.
The amendment was passed by a council vote of five to one.
Johnson said they wanted to stay true to what the community wanted since they passed the bill with a 60 percent pass on the referendum.
