SWGA first responders teach life-saving training across the state

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A team of South Georgia first responders was chosen to teach life-saving training classes across the state.
Paramedics with the Colquitt Regional Medical Center demonstrate how to help farmers who are hurt on the job through the Farm Medic Extrication Class.
“He’s going to suffocate basically because his chest can’t expand and contract," Sgt. Michael Chafin, with Tift County Fire and Rescue, said. "If we could move any corn off the patient’s chest, then we want to do that first thing.”
Chafin worked with first responders to free the dummy, demonstrating how to free a farmer if the worse were to happen.
It’s a rare, but potentially deadly situation.
“Our farmer may have stepped off in the grain bin for any number of reasons,” said Chafin.
Winning state funding through the Georgia Trauma Association, paramedics from Colquitt Regional Medical Center work together with firefighters from Moultrie Fire Department and the Colquitt County Fire Department.
“The first scenario we have set up is a tractor rollover with a person entrapped,” Dustin Hart, paramedic and training officer with the Colquitt Regional Medical Center, said.
They lifted the overturned tractor and freed the dummy. Then first responders headed to the grain bin, finishing at a hay baler and a mower.
“You know if a farmer was out there working on this piece of equipment and he were to get an arm or a leg trapped in one of the chains or gears that sit on it, we have to safely take it apart," said Hart.
Hart said this training is especially important. He said this isn’t equipment first responders work with typically, learning to use tools the farmers already have on-site.
“And take the equipment apart one piece at a time," Hart said. "So it’s dangerous for the farmers, but it’s also dangerous for the firefighters and the people doing the rescuing.”
This is the first year they’re doing the training in Colquitt County. Thanks to the state funding, and the program they’ve revamped, the team will be able to continue the life-saving training all across Georgia.
Even though accidents happen, Hart has a few safety tips for farmers and anyone using the heavy machinery.
He said to leave all of the safety shields in place and follow all of the warnings.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.